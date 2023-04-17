NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NTWK stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.