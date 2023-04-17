Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

NBIX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.57. The stock had a trading volume of 187,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,927. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $102,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,508,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

