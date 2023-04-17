Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,649.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nevro has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $77.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

