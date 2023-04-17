NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £269.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.12. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.80 ($1.25). The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.88.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

