NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NREF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.41%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
