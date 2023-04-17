NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.0 %

NREF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.41%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

