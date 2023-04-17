NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $13.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after buying an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,447,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 138,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

