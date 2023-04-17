NFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,379.85

NFT (NFT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. NFT has a market capitalization of $623,625.83 and approximately $1,379.85 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,328.82 or 0.99941976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0218046 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

