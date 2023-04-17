Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Snail Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SNAL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,969. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48. Snail has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snail

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAL. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Snail during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Snail during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snail in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Snail in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

