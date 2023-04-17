Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Down 4.1%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.47 and last traded at $91.64. Approximately 43,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 104,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

