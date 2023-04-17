Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NVO opened at $168.60 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $381.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

