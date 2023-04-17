Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 12.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.71. 159,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 346,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 13.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $659.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 58.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 701,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 591,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 445,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

