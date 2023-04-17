Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 12.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.71. 159,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 346,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 13.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $659.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 701,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 591,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 445,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
