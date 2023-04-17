Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 191,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 362,785 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $42.20.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nuvei by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 533,047 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nuvei by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

