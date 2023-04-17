NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 81,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.73. 12,928,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,358,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.29 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

