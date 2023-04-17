NYM 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $77.02 million and $1.08 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 395,308,812.931947 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.24176372 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,252,458.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

