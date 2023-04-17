Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Ocugen Price Performance

Ocugen stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 2,079,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,491. The company has a market capitalization of $185.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Insider Activity

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ocugen by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ocugen by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ocugen by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 8,751.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,202,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,660 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

