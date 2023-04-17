Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 11.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,350,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,018,000 after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

