Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONFO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 6,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,954. Onfolio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Onfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

