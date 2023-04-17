Onfolio’s (ONFO) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Onfolio Price Performance

Shares of ONFO stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Onfolio has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Onfolio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Onfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

