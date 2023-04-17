Oppenheimer Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $85.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.90.

KMX stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

