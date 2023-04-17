Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE OGEN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

