Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $293,240. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 366,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 468,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

