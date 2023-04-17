Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 804.5 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

