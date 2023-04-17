O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $985.00. The stock traded as high as $902.99 and last traded at $901.04, with a volume of 37814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $892.27.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $838.59 and its 200 day moving average is $817.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

