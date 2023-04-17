Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) received a C$10.00 price objective from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Development Stock Down 2.0 %

ODV traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,285. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.23.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.3611971 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

