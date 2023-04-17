Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Oxford Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 193.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.