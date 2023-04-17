Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) PT Raised to GBX 2,720 at Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.85) to GBX 2,720 ($33.68) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXINF opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

