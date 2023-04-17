Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 350 ($4.33) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONTTF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.70) to GBX 390 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 671 ($8.31) to GBX 529 ($6.55) in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ONTTF stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

