Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 382,680 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

