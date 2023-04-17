Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $0.97

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.94. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 274,768 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

