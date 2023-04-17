PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading 0.2% Higher

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 456.60 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 454.80 ($5.63). 251,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 655,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.80 ($5.62).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 410 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.55) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.42) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,033.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.76 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,636.36%.

In other news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.45 ($12,362.89). In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 25,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.49), for a total value of £111,173.16 ($137,573.52). Also, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson acquired 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.45 ($12,362.89). Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

