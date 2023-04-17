Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PARA. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.08. 6,233,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,101,237. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile



Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

