Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 6,424,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,117,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

