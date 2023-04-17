Paramount Global’s (PARA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 6,425,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,117,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.