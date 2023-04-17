Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Paychex worth $50,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 750,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

