Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $23,202.80 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $23,202.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,929 shares in the company, valued at $424,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

