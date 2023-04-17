PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 21,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,892,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 24,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

