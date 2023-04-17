Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,057.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.70) to GBX 915 ($11.33) in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 980 ($12.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pearson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pearson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pearson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

