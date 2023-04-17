Penobscot Wealth Management Trims Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 820,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

