Penobscot Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.08. 1,751,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

