Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.91.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.54 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.