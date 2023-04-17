Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.39

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

