Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 129.1% in March

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,242. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

