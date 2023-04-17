Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:PL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 783,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.68. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC



Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

