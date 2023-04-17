Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,415,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,285. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

