Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,366 shares during the period. Premier comprises about 2.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 4.72% of Premier worth $196,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 572.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,820 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PINC opened at $32.08 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.