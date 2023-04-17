Private Ocean LLC Acquires 117,861 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.00. 1,281,002 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

