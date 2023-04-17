Private Ocean LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 304,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,268. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

