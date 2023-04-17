Private Ocean LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $122.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.