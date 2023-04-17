Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.89. 16,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,982. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

