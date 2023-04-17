Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.43. 296,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,958. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

